Chemist Warehouse Opens First Irish Store

15 Dec 2020 | 02.37 pm

Discount Australian pharmacy retailer Chemist Warehouse has opened its first European store in Dublin’s Westend Shopping Park, creating 30 jobs.

The company offers discounted prices for pharmaceutical and health products and operates more than 460 stores, with more than 8,000 staff, in Australia, New Zealand and China.

Chemist Warehouse has taken 5,000 sq ft of space at Westend Shopping Park in Blanchardstown, and is understood to have agreed deals on two other Dublin locations to open in 2021, with plans to spread out across the country after that.

A company spokesman said: “We saw an opportunity to give the Irish customer affordable healthcare and leading brands at the best price. We opened our doors a month ago and since then we have seen the Irish public really embrace Chemist Warehouse as a one-stop-shop for all their healthcare and beauty needs.”

Property advisor Savills brokered the deal. Director Kevin Sweeney added: “For a ground-breaking retailer such as Chemist Warehouse to choose Ireland as their first European market is genuinely exciting. It is a great boost to the entire retail market to see a new brand push ahead with store openings given the current conditions.

“We know how strongly this brand trades in Australia and how it is a proven attraction for all customers. We think Chemist Warehouse will soon be a household name with Irish consumers and we are delighted to be part of making that happen.”