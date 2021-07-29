Chefs And Bakers To Upskill With KWETB

29 Jul 2021 | 02.12 pm

Two initiatives to train up staff in the hospitality, tourism and catering industry have been introduced by Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board.

One of the schemes comes courtesy of Skills to Advance, a national initiative providing upskilling opportunities for existing employees to progress in their careers, and the other via Skills to Compete, a traineeship that helps the unemployed and career changers gain skills needed in the workplace.

Both training schemes were developed in partnership with the Talbot Collection hotel group and Bretzel Bakery and offer a work-based model. Participants must be aged 18 or more and will will have the opportunity for employment within the participating organisations, with Talbot offering a two-year employment contract and the opportunity for further education and training through an apprenticeship.

Higher education minister Simon Harris (pictured) said: “The hospitality, tourism, and catering industry is essential to the Irish economy, and unfortunately, it is also a sector that has been so heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With this in mind, I welcome these training programmes, which are the next phase in a drive to boost the hospitality, tourism, and catering workforce, and I look forward to hearing about the success of the future candidates on the programmes.”

KWETB training manager Eileen Cullen added: “It’s been a very difficult year for the industry and we are thrilled to be able to launch these two initiatives today, with the support of minister Harris, and in partnership with The Talbot Collection and Bretzel Bakery, which aim to grow a workforce heavily depleted during the pandemic.”

The Talbot’s chef development programme will see 20 applicants take part in a 12-week training course in training facilities at Marine House in Wicklow town, and Bray Institute of Further Education.

Candidates will be accommodated in the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan during the programme and will receive a City and Guilds Level 2 Diploma in Culinary Skills. Candidates who successfully complete the course will be offered a two-year contract of employment with the Talbot Collection at one of their six hotels in Ireland.

The Bretzel Bakery artisan bakery traineeship will offer 12 to 16 successful applicants the chance to learn on the job and capture the basics of professional artisan baking in a 24-week training course in Kilcullen, Co Kildare at Bretzel’s bakery school.