Checkout Names Top 100 Grocery Brands

13 Sep 2019 | 11.52 am

Grocery magazine Checkout says that Irish brands are more than holding their own in its latest Top 100 Brands survey, with Irish brands holding three of the six spots.

For the 15th year in a row, Coca Cola heads the list at number one, but Brennans Bread is ranked in third place, Avonmore at fourth and Tayto at sixth.

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk is ranked in second spot and and confectionery category has 12 brands in the ranking, including Kinder, Lindt, Maltesers, Haribo, and Galaxy. There’s a new category too, ‘health/functional drinks’, reflecting the trend towards healthier eating.

The CheckoutTop 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector. In compiling the report, Nielsen measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

Checkout editor Maev Martin commented: “While the ‘old reliables’ are still the big winners with Irish consumers, this year’s rankings reveal that the movement towards healthier eating habits continues. Health/Functional Drinks joins the rankings in the 86th position, sending a clear message to brands and retailers that modern consumers regard functional beverages as a way to achieve their health and wellness goals”

Value sales for the Top 100 brands rose by more than €90m, driven by the good summer of 2018 and a healthy labour market.

In alcoholic drinks, with a Top 50 ranking of its own, Heineken continued to lead, with Smirnoff the top spirit and Santa Rita number one in wine sales. Gin, unsurprisingly, sold well and big beneficiary was Gordon’s, up ten places to number 11, but the big mover was Peroni Nastro Azzuro beer — up 16 places from 47 to 31.

Among Irish brands that have made a big impact in their categories, Brady Family, which ousted Denny from the top spot last year in pre-packed sliced meat, retains its leading position this year. In the yogurt category, Glenisk overtook Yoplait to become the top yogurt brand.

The Happy Pear made a big impression in several categories in the past couple of years. Last year it climbed to second place in the prepared/savoury dips category and this year it held its position.

And the overall Top Ten among all brands were:

1. Coca-Cola

2. Cadbury Dairy Milk

3. Brennans

4. Avonmore

5. Lucozade

6. Tayto

7. Jacob’s

8. 7UP

9. Extra

10. Red Bull

The Checkout Top 100 Brands survey is prepared in association with Neilsen. The full report is published in the current issue of the magazine.