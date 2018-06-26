Chartered Accountants Update Education Syllabus

26 Jun 2018 | 03.15 pm

Chartered Accountants Ireland has launched a new education programme for its 6,660 students.

The programme seeks to address current market and employer needs, anticipate future skills requirements and put additional supports in place for its student body.

From October 2018, the programme will include new final year specialist elective subjects. The updated education programme includes the following significant enhancements and updates:

A new elective subject in financial services, available to final year (FAE) students, offered in partnership with the Institute Of Banking

A new FAE elective in finance and accounting in the public sector, in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA)

A new FAE elective, ‘Advisory’ replaces an existing elective and will appeal to students looking to specialise in consultancy

New pathways to membership, for example more exemptions from the Institute’s professional exams will be offered to people who have already passed corresponding exams in university or with other bodies

CAI chief executive Barry Dempsey commented: “Chartered Accountancy is Ireland’s premier business qualification. The new programme responds to the changing nature of the accountancy and wider business sectors, and sets the profession on a sound footing for the future.”

Director of Education and Training Ronan O’Loughlin said: “The programme will ensure that our members have the right skills and training to lead businesses into the future.”