Champion Green Launches Local Business Campaign

10 Mar 2021 | 08.54 am

Champion Green has launched its 2021 programme for local businesses, with a €1m investment to build consumer support for local brands and businesses.

The organisation aims to boost the recovery of SMEs and local firms from the impact of Covid-19, and its latest plans include a local loyalty app and a National Champion Green Week to encourage and reward consumer support.

Champion Green was founded by Kilkenny Design chief executive Marian O’Gorman, who said: “Change is in the air, as we look forward to the country reopening in the coming months. We are encouraging business owners to keep their spirits high, keep driving their business online, and grasp the green shoots of recovery.

“The movement’s continuing priority is to drive the renewal of local communities and local enterprise.”

Businesses that want support with consumer marketing can now access a new marketing toolkit here, and can sign up on the site for other forms of support including public relations, webinars and news.

Visa, along with Retail Excellence, the Small Firms Association and Chambers of Commerce Ireland backs the campaign. Recent research from the company shows that consumers are keen to support local business wherever possible, with 75% saying they feel better about themselves when shopping locally.

Country manager Dominic White added: “Our partnership with Champion Green forms part of Visa’s long-term commitment to champion small businesses. Visa has been drawing on its network of industry, technology and community partners to provide much needed assistance to the small business sector as they rebuild for recovery.”

An Post has rowed into the campaign, too, with a Champion Green postmark and display material for Post Offices, encouraging people to shop locally, and parcel delivery support to local businesses newly adapting to e-commerce.

Full details of the campaign, the app, and sign-up form are available on the Champion Green website.

Photo: Champion Green founder Marian O’Gorman of Kilkenny design with enterprise minister Leo Varadkar. (Pic: Julien Behal)