Chamber’s Guide To Working From Home

20 Mar 2020 | 08.54 am

Dublin Chamber has published a guide for business packed with advice on remote working, or working from home.

The Dublin Chamber Smarter Working Guide has been compiled by the business group in consultation with companies already embracing smarter work practices, and provides a step-by-step guide to help overcome many of the barriers and issues that may arise with home and remote working.

The chamber says that the purpose of the guide is to break down some of the mystique around smarter working and to provide practical examples of how to get smarter, faster.

Topics covered include the need to set clear key performance indicators; advice on working hours; how to get management on board; the rules around contacting employees out of hours; flexitime and job-sharing.

The guide also contains information on workplace flexibility options, steps for implementation, and potential pitfalls. The guide includes case studies from a number of large and small companies, including Ervia and Emovis, offering practical and easily deployable examples of how smarter working can and does work for firms.

Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke (pictured) said: “We’ve been working on the Smarter Working Guide for the past few months. Through member feedback we recognised that smarter working, in all its forms, will be an essential part of the modern world of work.

“However, some businesses highlighted the need for a simple guide that they can easily execute. We hope that this will provide help to lots of companies at this very difficult time for them and their staff.

“We encourage companies to read the guide and to share it with their staff. Whether your company already has smarter working embedded in the business or whether you’re simply looking to make the first initial step, this guide includes information that all firms should find useful.”