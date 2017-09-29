Chamber Honour For Builder Michael Cosgrave

29 Sep 2017 | 11.33 am

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Chamber has named builder Michael Cosgrave as ‘Business Leader of the County’ for 2017 at its first ever county business awards. The award was made on the basis that Cosgrave Brothers Builders had kept going through the recession and continued to build quality social and private housing and commercial stock in the county.

Chamber president Patrick Neill commented: “Michael Cosgrave has continued to deliver high quality and energy-efficient building stock, with investment in passive house principles, which have resulted in major awards for the company. This contribution to our county can be seen in their current developments, Honeypark and Cualanor in Dun Laoghaire, which offer a more sustainable way of living. A company and a man who have delivered quality and employment through good times and bad.”

Among other awards, Cavistons Food Emporium of Sandycove/Glasthule won the Small Retailer of the Year award, with Mitchell & Sons highly commended.

Other winners were:

Best startup/new business

Winner: The Freebird Club

Highly commended: Irish Design Gallery

Best professional services

Winner: Lansdowne Partnership

Highly commended: We Can Save You Money

Best small business

Winner: On Your Feet

Highly commended: Composite Doors

Innovation in business

Winner: Equine MediRecord

Highly commended: Arctic Stone

International trade

Winner: Phonovation

Highly commended: Active Language Learning

Best place to eat

Winner formal dining: Michael’s, Mount Merrion

Winner casual dining: Brady’s, Shankill

Customer service – tourism and hospitality

Winner: Fitzpatrick’s Castle Hotel

Highly commended: Royal Marine Hotel

Photo: Michael Cosgrave (right) with Patrick Neill