29 Sep 2017 | 11.33 am
Chamber Honour For Builder Michael Cosgrave
Cosgrave Brothers kept going through the recession’
29 Sep 2017 | 11.33 am
Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Chamber has named builder Michael Cosgrave as ‘Business Leader of the County’ for 2017 at its first ever county business awards. The award was made on the basis that Cosgrave Brothers Builders had kept going through the recession and continued to build quality social and private housing and commercial stock in the county.
Chamber president Patrick Neill commented: “Michael Cosgrave has continued to deliver high quality and energy-efficient building stock, with investment in passive house principles, which have resulted in major awards for the company. This contribution to our county can be seen in their current developments, Honeypark and Cualanor in Dun Laoghaire, which offer a more sustainable way of living. A company and a man who have delivered quality and employment through good times and bad.”
Among other awards, Cavistons Food Emporium of Sandycove/Glasthule won the Small Retailer of the Year award, with Mitchell & Sons highly commended.
Other winners were:
Best startup/new business
Winner: The Freebird Club
Highly commended: Irish Design Gallery
Best professional services
Winner: Lansdowne Partnership
Highly commended: We Can Save You Money
Best small business
Winner: On Your Feet
Highly commended: Composite Doors
Innovation in business
Winner: Equine MediRecord
Highly commended: Arctic Stone
International trade
Winner: Phonovation
Highly commended: Active Language Learning
Best place to eat
Winner formal dining: Michael’s, Mount Merrion
Winner casual dining: Brady’s, Shankill
Customer service – tourism and hospitality
Winner: Fitzpatrick’s Castle Hotel
Highly commended: Royal Marine Hotel
Photo: Michael Cosgrave (right) with Patrick Neill