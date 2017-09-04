Chamber Calls For Reduced Employer PRSI

04 Sep 2017 | 10.54 am

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce has called for a series of policy measures to be implemented that will safeguard the competitiveness of Irish SMEs in respect of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The Chamber says that small and medium enterprises are particularly exposed to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU given their strong export dependence on Britain, with over 40% of Irish SMEs exports going to that market. The high concentration of SMEs in the agri-food sector is also of concern, due to the potential high tariffs of up to 60% that could be imposed as a result of Brexit, says the body.

Director general John McGrane (pictured) said: “SMEs are the lifeblood of the Irish economy, accounting for over 90% of enterprises in the country and representing nearly 70% of private sector employment. Any significant reduction in the trading environment of the Irish SME sector has the potential to derail Ireland’s economic recovery.”

The Chamber has put forward a policy paper which seeks several measures from the Irish government:

Reinstate the reduced rate of employer PRSI at 4.25%

Expand entrepreneur relief on CGT to a lifetime limit of €15m

Introduce a ‘Customs Voucher Scheme’ for all small and medium sized enterprises dealing with customs for the first time

Increase capital expenditure to 4% of GDP, including bringing forward the scheduled start date for Dublin’s Metro North, and to Brexit-proof national ports and airports

Develop a marketing grant for Irish SMEs that are exposed to the UK, akin to Bord Bia’s Marketing Intensification Programme.

SME committee chair Aidan Scollard added: “The UK’s decision to leave the EU will have a significant effect on SMEs in Ireland and there is a pressing need to ensure that strong trading links with the UK are not disrupted. The livelihoods of many citizens in both countries depend on it.

“In light of the upcoming budget, it is vital that the government recognise the importance of the sector and proactively improve the competitive environment which Irish SMEs operate in. The recommendations put forward today will ensure SMEs remain an engine for economic growth.”