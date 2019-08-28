Chamber Calls For Billion Euro Brexit Fund

28 Aug 2019 | 11.28 am

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce is calling on the government to create a €1 billion fund to protect the economy in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The organisation’s Budget 2020 submission proposes that the government reallocate larger than expected corporate tax revenue to a €1 billion Brexit Response Fund to support industries most impacted by a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

Director general John McGrane (pictued) said: “Ireland is facing the real and growing prospect of a no-deal Brexit outcome that will place untold obstructions on UK-Ireland trade. At this critical time, we have to balance short-term uncertainty with long-term imperatives.

• Download BICC Budget 2020 submission

“In the shadow of no-deal, our members are requesting the government to do more to reassure businesses as they prepare for all eventualities. By redirecting €1 billion from the larger than expected corporate tax intake into a Brexit Response Fund, government can shore up indigenous businesses which are most at risk from a disorderly Brexit. From the agri-food sector to freight and haulage, SMEs across Ireland will need urgent protection.”

The chamber has also recommended a range of other measures:

Increasing the R&D tax credit to 30% to incentivise innovation in the economy

Reducing the headline Capital Gains Tax rate to pre-crisis levels

Constructing an innovation campus in Dublin surrounded by an innovation district to enhance Ireland’s reputation as a top-tier location for investment

Developing a new UK-Ireland bilateral research stream to ensure close collaboration on research and innovation post-Brexit

Establishing a North-South Academic Corridor to foster collaboration on areas of mutual strength between universities across the island of Ireland.

McGrane added: “We must not lose sight of the importance of east-west trade post-Brexit and the unparalleled cultural relationships between the two islands. Closer collaboration in research and innovation can underpin our future economic relationship with our nearest neighbour.

“By forging a UK-Ireland bilateral research stream and investing in a new North-South Academic Corridor, we can shape a common-sense future with the UK – deal or no-deal.”

The chamber says that the billion-euro Brexit fund could be used to offer targeted supports for the sectors and regions most severely impacted by a no-deal Brexit, reassure affected workers by making readjustment supports available in line with existing EU schemes, provide training and upskilling to address the consequences of Brexit, and provide grants to SMEs that export to the UK.