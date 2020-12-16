Certa’s Unmanned Filling Stations Fully Fuelled

16 Dec 2020 | 09.51 am

Fuel company Certa has declared officially open its network of 34 completely automatic filling stations in 17 counties.

The first of Certa’s unmanned filling stations opened in Drogheda in May and this has been joined by Tesco stations, taken over by Certa, and the 12 Great Gas sites owned by Certa’s parent, DCC.

All are unmanned, and payment is effected the the pump.

Managing director Andrew Graham (pcitured) said: “Building a new network under the shadow of Covid was never going to be easy, but it’s great to finally see the rubber hit the road and we’re really excited to welcome you all. This network has been years in the making and Certa offers a cheaper and more efficient service than any of our competitors.

“We’re also extremely pleased to be partnering with Tesco by offering all our customers the opportunity to earn Club Card points at all of our sites.”

While the stations are unmanned, the upgrades have caused no job losses as staff have been redeployed to new roles. The network is supported by c.40 staff at Certa’s retail HQ in Drogheda.

Full details and a list of locations are available here.