Cerebreon Wins €30,000 Investment At NDRC Pitch

07 Jun 2018 | 11.07 am

Insolvency software startup Cerebreon came up trumps at the NDRC Investor Showcase, with the company seeing off nine other businesses to win the event and secure €30,000 in follow-on investment.

Cerebreon aims to use machine intelligence to improve efficiency and reduce defaults in the insolvency sector. Ten companies in sectors ranging from ticket software to high-end fashion sales pitched to a panel of investors at NDRC’s Spring Investor Showcase

Ben Hurley, CEO of the NDRC, commented: “Cerebreon successfully portrayed its excellent solution to what it convincingly depicted as a global problem, standing out as the business with the most scalable opportunity.”

NDRC is currently seeking startups for its upcoming investment programmes in Galway and Dublin, with further information available here.

Photo: Cerebreon founders Gillian Doyle and Ken Doherty (centre) with Ben Hurley.