CEOs Downbeat On Economic Growth Prospects

30 Apr 2021 | 10.38 am

Private companies are rebooting their recovery through investment in people, technology and innovation, according to a PwC survey of over 1,000 CEOs, including 110 in Ireland.

Three in four private companies around the world expect their organisation’s revenues to grow in the year ahead. However, just two-thirds expect profits to increase.

Over half of respondents are ‘extremely concerned’ about the impact of the pandemic on their future business prospects, while a third have the same levels of concern about continued uncertain economic growth. Just 13% believe that global economic growth will improve significantly in the year ahead.

PwC says their analysis highlights the following trends:

• Nearly double the number of CEOs expect to expand their workforce in the year ahead compared to hiring activities last year. One in three are focusing on the productivity of their workforce through automation and technology, with the same proportion focusing on skills to improve their organisation’s competitiveness.

• One in two company leaders plan two double digit investment in digital transformation over the next three years.

• Over half of the the cohort of private company CEOs surveyed plan to launch new products or services, while 29% plan to enter a new market.

• A third are planning to pursue a merger or acquisition.

• Four in ten respondents said they are ‘extremely concerned’ about cyber threats, up from one in three last year. One in two respondents stated that their organisation is factoring cyber threats into their organisation’s strategic risk management activities.

John Dillon (pictured), Entrepreneurial & Private Business Leader, PwC Ireland, commented: “Private business leaders are moving beyond damage control and are now taking unprecedented steps to ensure they have resilient businesses going forward. This includes investing in people, technology, innovation and combatting one of the greatest threats in modern business – cyber attacks.”

“It is imperative that any digital transformation has an employee change and cultural programme to it so that it embeds new ways of working. The programme should also drive performance in the organisation. Having those key elements should realise the benefits of digital transformation.”

Despite all the hype about global warming, nearly a third of survey respondents are not concerned about climate change and environmental damage on their organisation’s growth prospects. Almost four out of ten respondents stated that their organisation needs to do more to measure and report the impact of their organisational purpose and values.

Dillon added: “Six out of ten respondents are concerned about unemployment in the year ahead. As businesses continue to adapt and respond, restoring demand and supporting jobs are key areas of focus for private business leaders. Continued government supports, capital and liquidity-related, until Covid-19 and lockdowns are well behind us, will be vital to help maintain employment and the fabric of our society.”