Central Bank Reins In Bank Lending

05 Jul 2018 | 08.37 pm

The Central Bank has intervened in the bank lending market with a directive than lenders must tuck away some of their capital for a rainy day instead of advancing the money to borrowers.

The CBI has triggered the countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB), instructing banks that in a year’s time they will be required to hold an extra capital buffer equivalent to 1% of their Irish risk-weighted exposures.

The Central Bank stated: “The reasons for activating the CCyB relate to the sustained trajectory in a number of indicators, including:

• The strengthening of a range of credit indicators

• Rapid growth in the domestic economy, which is moving closer to capacity limits

• The highly volatile nature of the Irish economy and its vulnerability to external risks

• Vulnerabilities in the financial system, including high levels of household indebtedness and the still-high stock of non-performing loans, which compound cyclical risks.”

The Central Bank’s move will result in an immediate tightening of credit. As an example, Bank of Ireland provided €7,100m of credit to personal, business and corporate customers in Ireland in 2017.

The bank’s risk weighted assets are €45bn, and 1% of that is €450m, which is equivalent to 6.3% of Bank of Ireland’s new lending through last year.

CBI governor Philip Lane commented: “As a small, open economy vulnerable to a range of external risks, the CCyB is an important tool to support a more stable financial system that is less prone to boom-bust cycles.”

Overheating

The Central Bank decision is informed by what the regulator views as signs of overheating in the Irish economy. The view from the CBI’s shimmering quayside palazzo is as follows:

• The domestic economy has grown strongly over recent years and is moving closer to capacity limits. There has also been a considerable recovery in asset values in the commercial and residential real estate.

• The high volatility of the Irish economy means that phases of strong economic growth may be suddenly followed by substantial downturns. Moreover, the high level of indebtedness of Irish households and the overhang of NPLs on the balance sheets of banks increases the vulnerability of the Irish macro-financial system to cyclical reversals.

• Valuation models indicate that the degree of house price misalignment has been diminishing in recent quarters. The cyclical risk of house prices moving ahead of fundamental values is now more elevated than in recent years.

• The sustained contraction in credit seen for much of the last decade ended in recent months. While aggregate credit growth is close to zero, continued deleveraging in the SME and buy-to-let sectors obscures positive growth in home loans, consumer lending and loans to large enterprises.

• New mortgage lending continues to grow strongly. A significant acceleration in new lending would increase the cyclical risk that mortgage credit provision exceeds its long-run potential trend path.