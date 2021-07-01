Central Bank Predicts 3.4% Domestic Demand Growth

01 Jul 2021 | 07.03 am

The latest Quarterly Bulletin from the Central Bank says that domestic demand will grow by 3.4% in 2021 as pandemic restrictions are lifted, with a further 5.6% increase forecast for 2022.

The strict public health restrictions, in place from January until early-May, dampened economic activity in the first quarter of the year, according to the bulletin, as modified domestic demand contracted by 5% in year-on-year terms.

“However, a strong rebound of the Irish economy is emerging,” it continues. “With an increasingly successful deployment of vaccines, and bolstered by continued support from monetary and fiscal policy, there is a widespread improvement of consumer and business sentiment.”

The bulletin points out that GDP figures for Q1 highlight the difference between the externally focussed and the domestic economy, with net exports of predominantly foreign-owned multinationals engaged in contract manufacturing driving headline growth of 11.8%.

Supported by a strong export performance, GDP is projected to grow by 8.3% in 2021 as a whole, 5.6% in 2022 and 4.8% in 2023.

Director of economics and statistics Mark Cassidy said: “As the Covid-19 restrictions have relaxed, we are seeing that domestic economic activity is rebounding. The risks to the growth k appear to be relatively balanced. The progress of the vaccination programme, more positive consumer and business sentiment and supportive fiscal and monetary policy all bolster the outlook.”

Central Bank economists expect that unemployment rate will fall from 21.9% currently around 8% by mid-2022. “Employment is projected to reach pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2023 amid strengthening demand for labour,” says the bulletin.

The Central Bank recommends that goverment policy must change as work resumes progressively and should “shift to minimising supply constraints arising from labour market mismatches over the medium term, facilitating moves out of longer-term unemployment and inactivity into employment in sectors with high labour demand”.

The regualtor’s report bank hints that tax increases may be necessary due to “potentially strong demand on government resources”.

Both the latest bulletin and earlier editions are available on the Central Bank’s website.