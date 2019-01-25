Central Bank Models Worst Case Brexit Scenario

25 Jan 2019 | 02.58 pm

The Irish economy will grow 4.4% this year and 3.6% in 2020, according to the Central Bank‘s second quarterly bulletin, driven both by domestic demand and export growth.

However, the bank warned that even an orderly Brexit would significantly dent growth over the next several years.

In the short term, if Britain leaves with no deal then World Trade Organisation rules would govern trade between Britain and Ireland, so Ireland’s GDP would be 2.9% lower.

If the so-called Chequers option applies, then Irish GDP would be 1.7% lower than if there were no exit by the UK. The ‘worst-case’ Brexit scenario would see British demand for Irish goods collapse, while fresh falls in sterling would dent the competitiveness of Irish exports.

Over a 10-year period, the bank suggests a no-deal Brexit could reduce the overall level of Irish output by around six percentage points, although employment and growth remain positive overall.

If Britain leaves with a deal which includes a transition period, the bank’s forecast is for the economy to continue to grow at a relatively strong pace, expanding 4.8% this year, then moderating to 3.6% in 2020.

Unemployment will fall to 4.9% in 2019 and 4.7% in 2020, while pay will rise by 3.4% in 2019 with a further rise of 3.6% next year, on average.

Director of economics and statistics Mark Cassidy said: “Our forecasts for further growth in earnings this year and next, combined with expectations of modest inflation, means rising wages should translate to higher real incomes and greater purchasing power for households.

“While today’s forecasts are positive, we have to remember that the highly open and therefore volatile nature of the Irish economy means we can take nothing for granted. We have extensive links to other economies through trade, technology and finance and so unexpected events could see the growth in our economy thrown off course.”

The bulletin models the possible effects of a no-deal Brexit, which include:

Immediate disruption in financial markets, as well as further falls in the value of sterling which would adversely affect the competitiveness of Irish exporters

A deterioration in economic conditions and a more adverse outlook which would cause firms to cut back investment and consumers to reduce spending

Disruption to supply chains and the transportation of goods into and out of Ireland, disrupting production and leading to higher costs

A reduction in Irish exports due to lower demand from the UK, higher tariff and non-tariff barriers (such as checks and paperwork) and exchange rate effects

Consequences for the public finances as a result of weaker economic growth

A reduction in economic growth (GDP) by up to 4 percentage points in the first full year. This would see GDP growth of around 1.5% in 2019, meaning employment and growth still remain positive overall

Over a 10-year period, the level of Irish output could be reduced by around 6 percentage points, though employment and growth still remain positive overall.

And even if that scenario is avoided, the bank continues to urge fiscal prudence in the light of other risks on the horizon, such as the unpredictability of corporate tax revenues.

“As the economy moves closer to full employment, there is also a need to continue to guard against the risk of overheating. On the external side, in addition to Brexit, the international economic outlook has weakened since the last bulletin, while risks related to international trade and taxation persist.”