Central Bank Forecasts ‘Growth Moderation’

12 Feb 2020 | 09.17 am

The Central Bank of Ireland is forecasting GDP growth of 4.8% in 2020, down from 6.1 % in 2019. Even if an EU-UK trade deal is agreed, growth is expected to moderate further in 2021 to 4.2%

The CBI’s first Quarterly Bulletin of 2020 states that the most recent data indicate that the Irish economy grew at a strong pace in 2019.

Continued strong gains in employment and rising incomes supported domestic economic activity, with consumer spending and building and construction investment both growing strongly.

Very strong growth in exports was concentrated in pharmaceuticals and chemicals, computer processors and computer services. The CBI notes that export growth in other sectors was more modest, in line with subdued international trade and weaker demand in Ireland’s main trading partners.

Growth in underlying domestic demand is projected to moderate from 4.0% in 2019 to 3.75% in 2020, easing further to 3.0% in 2021.

Employment growth is projected to continue to slow from its previous very strong growth rate, with a further modest decline in the unemployment rate also in prospect.

“This moderation in employment growth means that the growth in consumer spending is also projected to ease back somewhat from its current growth rate of over 3.0%,” said Mark Cassidy, Director of Economics and Statistics.

Cassidy added: “The outlook for economic growth is broadly positive. While the economy has been growing strongly in recent years, the pace of that expansion is likely to slow down. Our forecasts are based on an assumption that an EU-UK trade agreement is in place from January 2021, but even in that scenario, which is not guaranteed, we still see the pace of economic growth gradually slowing.

“Employment is forecast to continue to grow, but at a more modest pace than in recent years. The outlook is for labour market conditions to tighten a bit further as the effects of capacity constraints in parts of the labour market are felt. The key role of public policy should be to underpin stability by dampening potential volatility and enhancing the economy’s resilience to withstand shocks.”

Brexit Uncertainty

On Brexit, the CBI report examines the possible impact on the Irish economy of an EU-UK Free Trade Agreement. The research looks at the potential impact of a basic Free Trade Agreement that allows for tariff and quota-free trade in goods, but would exclude trade in services.

The CBI report states: “Such an agreement would give rise to non-tariff barriers on EU-UK trade due to the introduction of customs procedures, rules of origin requirements and other trade costs related to any differences in regulatory standards.

“The analysis finds that while an orderly move to a Free Trade Agreement would result in smaller losses than trading on WTO terms, a basic Free Trade Agreement would still imply significantly higher trade frictions than exist today.

“The analysis estimates that a transition to such an agreement would result in Irish output being around 3.5% lower in the long-run than if the UK had remained a member of the EU. If a new EU-UK trade agreement is not concluded before the end of 2020 and the UK moves to trading on WTO terms, the estimates indicate that Irish output would be around 5% lower in the long term.”

Speaking at the European Financial Forum in Dublin Castle today, Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf (pictured) warned that any future economic relationship between the EU and the UK will have more hurdles than the status quo.

“Consumers, businesses and regulators should expect, and plan for, more frictions and divergence,” he added. “There are no straightforward answers here and it is inevitable that uncertainty will have an impact on economic activity. But minimising that uncertainty by using the transition period to plan for change would be my advice to all businesses, all consumers and all regulators.”

Governor Makhlouf said any impact on the Irish economy from the coronavirus crisis in China would be felt through a decline in demand for Irish exports to China, and the negative impact on overall world demand and a consequential impact on Irish exports.

“As a small open economy Ireland is particularly exposed to disruption in world trade and as China accounts for about 19% of world GDP in 2018, we would expect a disruption to China’s economy to have an impact on Ireland in purchasing power parity adjusted terms,” he stated.

Pix: RollingNews.ie