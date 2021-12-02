Central Bank Fines Bank of Ireland

02 Dec 2021 | 11.00 am

The Central Bank of Ireland has slapped a €24.5m fine on Bank of Ireland for legacy failures to have a robust framework in place to ensure continuity of service in the event of a significant IT disruption.

The CBI said that service continuity deficiencies were repeatedly identified from 2008 onwards, but due to internal control failings only started to be appropriately recognised and addressed in 2015.

The steps taken by the bank to address the deficiencies were completed by 2019.

The Central Bank said an ‘appropriate fine’ of €35m was reduced by 30% in accordance with the regulator’s settlement discount scheme.

Seána Cunningham, Director of Enforcement, commented: “Without an effective IT service continuity framework, significant IT disruptions, particularly if they were to happen in a bank, could have a very serious impact on millions of customers who rely on ready access to their funds and services to keep their everyday lives and businesses moving.

“This case is an example of robust enforcement action where failures expose consumers and the financial system to serious potential risk. The Central Bank expects boards and senior management of firms to implement and operate robust risk and control frameworks which recognise and address risk issues in a timely way as part of an effective risk culture. This is a core element of operational resilience designed to protect consumers and ensure financial stability.”

According to the Central Bank, in 2015 BOI’s Internal Audit raised concerns about deficiencies in the bank’s IT service continuity framework. BOI commissioned an internal investigation and the resulting report, completed in October 2017, identified a number of risk management and internal control failings.

The report also identified failings relating to BOI’s management and oversight of its third party IT vendors, and failings relating to its management body having access to information regarding the deficiencies in the bank’s IT service continuity framework.

In a statement, the CBI acknowledged that the steps taken by the bank have resulted in an overall improvement in its IT service continuity framework and internal controls.