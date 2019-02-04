Centra Plans 25 New Stores

04 Feb 2019 | 02.40 pm

Retailer Centra has announced plans to open 25 new stores in 2019 as part of a €35m investment that will also create 375 jobs.

The Musgrave-owned brand recorded turnover of more than €1.6bn in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%.

As well opening 25 new stores this year, Centra is also planning to upgrade 80 existing outlets. Almost 11,000 people are employed by Centra, which operates 460+ stores and serves more than three million people every week.

In 2018, Centra launched a new premium food range called ‘Inspired by’. The range has recorded €6.3m in sales since July of last year, while Centra’s Frank and Honest coffee offering also recorded a 40% growth in volume in 2018.

This year’s activities for Centra will include the launch of a new ice-cream brand, Moo’d, to more than 200 of its stores.

Martin Kelleher, managing director of Centra, noted that in the past, convenience stores were synonymous with breakfast rolls. “Walking into a Centra today illustrates how the concept has been revolutionised,” he added.

“We aim to stay one step ahead of the competition in this respect by ensuring we stay close to the modern Irish consumer, who is looking for health alternatives, innovative ranges and great quality food for those short on time.”

Photo: Martin Kelleher (centre), with Centra sales director Dan Curtin (left) and Donal Hickson, chair of Centra council