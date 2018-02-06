06 Feb 2018 | 11.24 am

Centra is to open 30 new outlets and revamp a further 100, creating 400 new jobs as part of the €30m investment, the retailer announced today.

Martin Kelleher, managing director of Centra, said that the firm is very happy with its 2017 performance in what was an extremely competitive market.

“Our decision to reposition Centra in response to changing consumer trends, with customers increasingly choosing healthy options, has paid dividends. Similarly, a more discerning taste for coffee has enabled us to double sales through the introduction of our gourmet coffee brand Frank and Honest,” he explained.

“We are well-positioned for the future, with plans to open a further 30 Centra stores in 2018, highlighting the attractiveness of the Centra brand to independent retailers.”

Centra currently operates more than 450 stores and employs some 11,000 people. The retailer began repositioning its brand in 2016 to emphasise a focus on healthy food options.

According to Kelleher, in the past year, sales of Centra’s Grab & Go healthy sandwich range rose by 24%, impulse water purchases were also up 10% on the previous year, and sales of salad boxes rose to almost €2m.

Centra’s Frank and Honest coffee brand, which is available in 370 of its stores, also performed strongly last year. Sales in Centra’s hot beverages category doubled through 2017.

The retailer is also planning to introduce its app-based lunch-time pre-ordering service to more than 100 stores this year.

Photo (l-r): Gary Dunne, Centra council chair; Martin Kelleher; and Ian Allen, sales director, Centra