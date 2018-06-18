Center Parcs Picks Agencies For Longford Launch

18 Jun 2018 | 09.24 am

Center Parcs has selected its agency line-up charged with developing the marketing strategy for its new Irish resort in Co. Longford, which is scheduled to open in summer 2019.

Murray Group will manage corporate PR and community engagement.

will manage corporate PR and community engagement. Teneo PSG has been awarded the consumer PR and social media remits, which will be rolled out by notorious and Teneo Digital divisions.

has been awarded the consumer PR and social media remits, which will be rolled out by notorious and Teneo Digital divisions. Creative agency Chemistry has been awarded the advertising and creative brief.

has been awarded the advertising and creative brief. Starcom will undertake the media strategy and implementation elements.

Center Parcs Longford Forest will be the company’s first development outside of the UK and will feature 466 lodges set within 400 acres of woodland. The resort facilities will include an indoor swimming pool, a lake for water sports, a range of restaurants and shops as well as indoor and outdoor leisure and sports facilities.

Colin Whaley (pictured), sales and marketing director, commented: “All the agencies showcased impressive strategic thinking and phenomenal creativity.”

Center Parcs employs 7,500 staff in the UK and caters for 2.2 million people each year. The resort in Longford Forest will employ 1,000 people once operational.