Centaur Hiring 30 People For Maynooth Office

05 Jun 2018 | 08.50 am

Financial fund services provider Centaur Fund Services is to open a second Irish office in Maynooth, where the company intends to create 30 jobs over the next two years. The new location expands the firm’s global presence to an eighth location and will provide client services to Europe and the United States.

Centaur provides fund administration and regulatory services to hedge funds, private equity and real estate funds, and insurance-linked securities funds.

Founding partner Karen Malone said: “Over the past year, we have opened new offices in the United States, the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg. We are delighted to continue this momentum and expand in our home territory. We moved our headquarters to Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre in 2015 to accommodate staff growth and the Maynooth office will also facilitate this growth as our client base develops.”

Centaur Fund Services Ltd increased operating income by 25% to €7.3m in 2016 and booked a net profit of €1.3m. Net worth at year-end was €3.2m, with €1.7m equity invested. Average pay for 62 staff in 2016 was circa €54,000, while Malone and director Eric Bertrand shared €355,000 in remuneration. Mason Hayes & Curran lawyer David O’Donnell is the company’s independent non-executive director, while chairman Fergus Healy owns Wafra Financial Services LP.

Enterprise Ireland fintech manager Enda McDonnell added: “Enterprise Ireland supports innovative Irish companies with global ambition to scale to international markets and win business overseas, and Centaur is a great example of this. It is fast becoming a leading company in fund services and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to continue to support the firm as it continues on its growth trajectory; expanding its reach further into global markets and strengthening its customer base.”

Photo: Karne Malone (right) with CPA Ireland’s Jean Ryan