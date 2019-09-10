Cellnex Acquires Cignal Telecoms Masts

10 Sep 2019 | 08.49 am

Cignal Infrastructure, which owns 546 telecoms tower sites around Ireland, has been acquired by listed Spanish peer Cellnex.

Cignal’s chairman is Donal O’Shaughnessy, an associate of Sunday Business Post publisher Enda O’Coineen. Ownership of the company is vested in Luxembourg entity, Infravia Cypress Communications, owned by private equity player Infravia..

O’Shaughnessy is a 50/50 partner with O’Coineen in DE Kilcullen Kapital Ltd.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd, audited by RSM, was established in 2015 as a vehicle to acquire 300 tower locations from Coillte, which were valued in the Cignal accounts that year at €69m. Coillte booked a profit of €32m on the transaction.

Cellnex is Europe’s leading operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructure and is listed on the Spanish stock exchange. It owns c.45,000 towers in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and the UK.

Cellnex said the purchase agreement involves a total enterprise value of €210m. The Spanish firm added that it plans to invest €60m out to 2026 to build up to 600 new sites.

“The portfolio is expected to generate an annual adjusted EBITDA of c.€20m on a run rate basis, upon completion of the BTS program,” the company added. “Contracts with clients are linked to CPI, have an average duration of c.20 years and a high probability of renewal due to the portfolio’s strong commercial appeal and limited overlap with third party sites.”

Cellnex indicated that it intends to be a consolidator in the Irish market. “This goal might be achieved as a result of Cellnex reinforcing its exposure to key existing customers, with the intention to explore subsequent industrial scenarios, and by consolidating a fragmented market today (eight local tower operators are currently present),” said a Cellnex statement.

In 2017, Cignal Infrastructure effected the acquisition of Cellcom Ireland Ltd, where the principals were Trevor O’Rourke and Colin Cunningham, and Padraig and Attracta Kiernan. This investment was valued at €14.2m in the Cignal accounts for 2017.

Donal O’Shaughnessy commented: “We are very pleased to announce the sale of the business to Cellnex Telecom in a deal which recognises the hard work and investment that has helped grow the business since it was founded in 2015 with the backing of Infravia Capital Partners, who have been hugely supportive of the team.

“Cellnex shares our vision of continuing to invest in improving Ireland’s tower infrastructure, with 600 additional sites planned by 2026 that will reduce coverage blackspots and improve availability of wireless broadband in rural areas.”

Cellnex CEO Tobias Martínez stated: “With Cignal we are acquiring the leading independent telecommunications infrastructure operator in Ireland, and benefitting from its professional and experienced management team. We are also committing to consistent growth in Europe, incorporating a seventh market, and working with customers to whom we already offer service in other countries.”

Infravia is a private equity firm with a focus on infrastructure. Founded by Vincent Levita in 2008, the company has €4 billion worth of assets under management through four infrastructure funds, and 30 investments across 11 European countries.

Photo: Cellnex chairman Donal O’Shaughnessy (left) and CEO Colin Cunningham