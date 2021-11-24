CeADAR Offering AI Assistance

24 Nov 2021 | 08.52 am

The Irish centre for applied artificial intelligence, CeADAR, has launched a drive to get companies to use AI to transform their businesses — before they get left behind.

The centre, located at NexusUCD, has created a service that will guide companies through the process of adopting AI as a tool for their business, and says it is concerned “that many companies are hesitant to explore digitalisation and those that don’t will be left behind as the digital revolution accelerates”.

Over 1,000 companies are already part of CeADAR’s extended community.

Based on experience with these firms, the centre has developed a programme to make that opportunity available to other businesses.

The centre says its experience suggests companies are aware of the power of data, AI and machine learning but are hesitant to explore the potential for their businesses for a number of reasons. These can include lack of support at senior levels, lack of technical expertise, lack of funding, or a culture that does not value innovation.

However, the transformative benefits that adopting AI can bring to businesses include greater efficiency, reduced human error, better customer service, and the informed development of new products and services and digital business models.

CeADAR says its experts will either help companies begin using AI or improve the way in which they currently use it, by assessing their current AI capabilities and providing them with an AI Strategy Roadmap, and this will be supported by Enterprise Ireland’s recently-introduced €9,000 digitalisation voucher.

Director Edward McDonnell (pictured) commented: “The Covid pandemic has acted as an accelerant for companies in digitalisation and the application of AI to improve business processes, customer engagement and to reimagine their business as first-class citizens in a digital world. The stark challenge facing those companies who are ignoring the data and digitalisation tsunami is that they will be left behind as the pace of the digital revolution accelerates.”

Senior commercial manager Yassine Jelassi added: “Companies sometimes don’t see AI as a transformation journey but as a solution to a business problem. That is a mindset we want to change. Companies need to go through experimentation to have sustainable value creation through AI. Sometimes, the value is down the road — what you get from the first project is understanding how AI could work for your organisation.

“Through this process, a team of CeADAR data scientists effectively becomes a client company’s AI Innovation lab as an extension of their data analytics team. We inject our DNA in their organisation and educate them around this technology.”

There’s more information here, or for inquiries about CeADAR membership or the AI Readiness service, contact yassine.jelassi@UCD.ie.