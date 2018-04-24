CCPC Sanctions Irish Times Takeover Of Examiner

24 Apr 2018 | 03.15 pm

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has cleared the proposed acquisition by the Irish Times of sole control of the Irish Exmainer newspaper and its associated businesses.

In reaching its determination that the transaction will not lead to a substantial lessening of competition, the CCPC said it found no evidence that the Times and the Examiner are each other’s closest competitor in the publication and sale of daily national newspapers.

The CCPC stated: “While sales of the Irish Times are predominantly made in Leinster, the vast majority of sales of the Irish Examiner are made in Munster. In addition, the CCPC found that, post-transaction, the Irish Times ill continue to face competition from a number of newspaper publishers, including Independent News and Media, Trinity Mirror and News Corp.”

The CCPC added that no advertisers expressed concerns about the merger affecting advertising costs. “In addition, the CCPC also found that newspaper publishers face a growing constraint from online advertisers.”

The Irish Times business consists of the newspaper, the websites myhome.ie, irishracing.com, myantiques.ie, irishtimes.com; contract printing services; and provision of training courses.

The Irish Examiner business consists of the daily newspaper as well as the Evening Echo, and six weekly regional newspapers: Laois Nationalist, Kildare Nationalist, Carlow Nationalist & Leinster Times, Western People, Waterford News and Star and Roscommon Herald. The Examiner also operates irishexaminer.com, breakingnews.ie, recruitIreland.com and benchwarmers.ie; and radio stations Beat 102-103 and WLR FM.

Following the CCPC clearance, the takeover has to be approved by Denis Naughten, Minster for Communications, Climate Action and Environment.