11 Dec 2017 | 10.01 am

The Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) has won the award for ‘World’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’ at the 24th annual World Travel Awards.

The announcement was made at an awards ceremony in Vietnam over the weekend. This is the first time an Irish venue has won the coveted title and the venue beat off tough international competition from 14 venues around the world, including Berlin ExpoCenter City, Dubai World Trade Centre and ExCeL London.

The World Travel Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals and business and leisure travel consumers worldwide.

Stephen Meehan, CEO of the CCD, said that the award means the world to the centre’s staff and management. “This achievement reflects the talent, energy and passion of the entire team, who are committed to delivering exceptional customer service and excellence in event delivery,” he added.

“It’s inspiring to see the outstanding quality of international venues, destinations and organisations represented at these awards and we are very proud to be the first Irish venue to take this title home.”

Dermod Dwyer, executive chairman of the CCD, said that the award reinforces for the centre that it has the privilege of playing a key role in attracting business tourism to Ireland.

“What makes it even more special is that this award is voted for by professionals and consumers in the travel and tourism industry, and it is an honour to be recognised through a large and global vote,” he continued.

Since opening in 2010, the CCD has hosted more than 1,500 events, including 142 events in 2017 so far. Its customer satisfaction rate ranks consistently at over 98% and it has picked up 37 industry awards to date.

Photo: Stephen Meehan (left) and Dermod Dwyer