C&C Steps In To Rescue UK Distributor

04 Apr 2018 | 09.33 am

C&C and AB InBev have agreed to take over the business of UK drinks distributor Matthew Clark Bibendum after the business, owned by Conviviality plc, entered administration in a pre-pack arrangement.

Conviviality has been in crisis in recent weeks after the company issued a series of profit warnings. Though the business is profitable, it has run out of cash.

The company told investors in March that it was seeking to raise £125m through a share placing to pay a £30m tax bill due at the end of March, pay overdue debts to creditors and repay a £30m loan.

The company’s shares, listed on AIM, were suspended after two profit warnings in a week wiped 60% off the company’s stock market value. In the administration process, shareholders will be wiped out. The company blamed its first profit warning on a spreadsheet arithmetic error, after which chief executive Diana Hunter resigned her position.

Matthew Clark is the largest independent distributor to the UK on-trade drinks sector. It offers a range of over 4,000 products, including beers, wines, spirits, cider and soft drinks, sourced from in excess of 300 suppliers.

Matthew Clark also has a number of exclusive distribution agreements for third party products (mainly wines) into the UK market and also has a limited range of own brand wines. Its distribution network consists of 18 depots and sales team of over 250 serving the independent free trade and national accounts.

Bibendum is one of the largest wine, spirits and craft beer distributors and wholesalers to the UK on-trade and off-trade, with a particular focus on wine. It offers a range of over 4,000 wines, spirits and craft beers sourced from over 400 suppliers from over 20 different countries.

On the UK high street, Conviviality is known for its Bargain Booze and Wine Rack chains. The Bargain Booze business consists of 370 franchised retail outlets and 38 convenience stores, while Wine Rack has 29 retail outlets. It appears that C&C will not be acquiring the retail outlets.

C&C said consideration for the Conviviality shares will be a nominal sum, and C&C will provide funds to support the ongoing working capital and other cash requirements of the business. In addition, AB InBev will provide additional financial support to the transaction.

In the latest audited accounts for the year to end April 2017, Matthew Clark Bibendum had gross revenues of £1,219m and adjusted EBITDA of £51m. In its trading update of 21 March 2018, the Conviviality board stated that they expected that the adjusted EBITDA for the entire Conviviality group for the financial year 2017/18 to be circa £45m. Gross assets of approximately £230 million are expected to be acquired at completion.

Stephen Glancey (pictured), Group CEO of C&C, commented: “We know the Matthew Clark and Bibendum businesses very well. They are great businesses with unparalleled on-trade market access, a wide range of supplier relationships and supported by a knowledgeable and loyal employee base.

“The last few weeks have been challenging for employees, customers and suppliers alike. We hope today’s announcement can put an end to this period of disruption and uncertainty. We look forward to working with our new colleagues and other stakeholders to bring stability and restore the group’s position as one of the leading and most respected drinks suppliers to the UK hospitality sector.”