C&C Opens Five Lamps Visitor Centre On Camden Street

18 Oct 2019 | 11.42 am

Beer brand Five Lamps is raising its profile in the Dublin market with a brewery and visitor centre opening this weekend at the site of the former Palace cinema on Camden Street.

Despite crafting an image as the ‘Dublin Beer’ rooted in north inner city history, the Five Lamps Dublin Brewery is a creation of multinational drinks company C&C Group, best known in Ireland for Bulmers, which released its first Five Lamps brew in 2012.

The first brewhouse was opened on the North Strand, location of the iconic Dublin landmark, where the company’s first beer, Dublin Lager, was poured.

The mcro brewery then relocated to the southside, adding Liberties Dublin Ale, Honour Bright Red Ale, and Blackpitts Porter to its brand lineup. C&C says that Five Lamps enjoyed 35% volume growth in 2018/19.

Visitors, apart from being able to enjoy their beer, will be able to see picturesque master brewer William Harvey in action. Harvey will brew seasonal beers on site, and will also use it as his ‘experimental kitchen’ to develop, test and perfect new beers.

Harvey commented: “Visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of Five Lamps — the ingredients beyond the barley, yeast and hops — and a gain a greater appreciation for the skill, inspiration and dedication that goes into creating our beer.”

The Five Lamps blurb promises that during the the 45-minute tour visitors will experience “a vision of Dublin through the eyes of true-blue Dubliners , from legendary tales of the city streets where Five Lamps was born, to ‘A Love Letter to Dublin’, a short film starring Imelda May, finishing with a tasting of the full Five Lamps range”.

There is also a shop with Five Lamps branded merchandise. To boost the brand’s youth cred, C&C says it is using electric vans to deliver Five Lamps supplies around the capital.

Photo: William Harvey (left) and Ross Bissett, GM of the Five Lamps Dublin Brewery. (Pix: Robbie Reynolds)