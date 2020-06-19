C&C Gleeson Helping Out Pubs With Safety Kit

19 Jun 2020 | 11.59 am

Beer distributor C&C Gleeson has established a unit called C&C Hygiene to help publicans get back on their feet from June 29 when pubs serving food can re-open.

During the pre-reopening phase, C&C Hygiene is supplying physical materials to help publicans ensure they are providing a safe environment for customers in line with HSE guidelines, including divider screens, hand sanitizer dispensers and foot handles for doors.

The perspex screens are branded with C&C products such as Five Lamps. C&C Gleeson distributes Bulmers, Magners, Tennent’s, Five Lamps and third-party drinks including San Miguel and Budweiser.

C&C Hygiene also provides hand sanitation and pub hygiene supplies, which publicans can purchase through one order, one invoice and one delivery. The website for orders is Hygieneaware.ie.

C&C has also launched the LOCAL app and website www.mylocaldelivers.ie. LOCAL connects customers with local food and drinks businesses by facilitating home deliveries, click-and-collect and on-premise table service. Transaction fees are c.2% per order.

Alan Campbell, owner of The Bankers pub in Dublin city centre, commented: “As we navigate through this crisis and prepare to reopen, C&C’s initiatives are a great help to my business. While C&C’s financial support is essential, C&C Hygiene is the only one-stop-shop for everything I need to provide and maintain that environment, which will be invaluable to me going forward.”