C&C Bringing Innis & Gunn To Irish Pubs

07 Jan 2021 | 12.11 pm

C&C has struck a deal with Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn to distribute its range of craft beers to pubs in Ireland and the UK.

C&C is taking an 8% equity stake in the craft bewer and handle distribution of the beers to the on-trade.

Innis & Gunn says it is the number one craft beer in Scotland, a top three craft brand in the UK, as well as a leading craft brand in Sweden and Canada.

C&C said it will use its position as the largest independent beverage-alcohol distributor in Britain and Ireland to boost the distribution and availability of Innis & Gunn beers in the on-trade, wholesale and free-trade channels, via its distribution businesses Matthew Clark in the UK and through Bulmers Ireland and Tennent’s NI in Ireland.

Innis & Gunn will continue to be responsible for all brand marketing and for sales and distribution to national pub chains, the off-trade and international markets.

Founder Dougal Gunn Sharp (pictured) said: “C&C’s strength in the on-trade across the whole of the UK and Ireland, and our long-term brewing relationship, means we have solid foundations on which to build. The partnership will also create immediate synergies, enabling us to redirect additional capital behind marketing and new product development.”

Innis & Gunn Holdings Ltd growth has plateaued in recent years, with the company reporting turnover of £24.3m in 2019, up from £23.8m the previous year.

C&C/Tennents managing director Scotland Kenny Gray added: “As an equity partner, our interests are naturally aligned to grow the brand. To that end we will use our platforms to gain access to the larger UK and Irish markets as well as seeking to collaborate in other, new international markets where we see opportunities.”