CBRE Calls For Large Build-to-Rent Schemes

26 Oct 2017 | 02.44 pm

Commercial property specialists CBRE believe that Budget 2018 measures and actions by the Department of Housing are likely to “bring positive changes to the market”, including delivering more apartments near transport nodes and encouraging what the company calls more sustainable residential accommodation.

The measures which CBRE approves of include:

The increase in stamp duty on commercial property transactions from 2% to 6%

The proposed tax on vacant sites, due to begin in January 2019

Removing car-parking for developments in certain areas as well as lifting numerical height caps in urban cores and along key transport nodes

Establishing a planning policy position that within clearly defined geographical catchments, within 750-1,000 metres of the Dart, suburban rail, Luas, Quality Bus Corridor and/or Bus Rapid Transit stops

Developing a broader range of urban living solutions that cater to different cohorts of the population

Introducing new shared and build-to-rent accommodation models that cater to the housing needs of professionals.

CBRE director Tim MacMahon said: “The progressive stance by the housing minister, Eoghan Murphy, to promote the development of more sustainable residential accommodation is highly supported and expected to bring positive changes to the market, such as delivering more apartments near transit nodes.”

The company’s latest ViewPoint report focuses on demographic trends which will affect the residential sector of the Irish economy and property market. It discusses the change in population from 2011 to 2016, up 3.8% in five years. For the first time since 2009, net inward migration was positive in 2016, with 15% more immigrants to the state and 6.2% less outward migration, year-on-year.

Population Growth

The four Dublin local authority areas have shown strong growth — the population of Dublin City is up 4.8% in the five-year period, South Dublin shows a 5.1% increase, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown 5.3% and the population of Fingal is up by 8.1%. The population of the Greater Dublin Area increased by 5.7% — from more than 1.8 million persons in 2011 to more than 1.9 million persons in 2016, and now represents more than 40% of Ireland’s population.

Housing provision has not kept pace. Just 4,234 units were completed in 2016 compared to 19,470 in 2006. As a result, rents have increased by an annual average of 11.5% since early 2014, and the average house price stands at €354,000 in Dublin compared to a national average of €240,000, according to Daft.ie.

The proportion of renters is growing. There were an estimated 497,000 households renting in 2016, up 4.7% from 2011, bringing the proportion of renters to nearly 30% of the population. Meanwhile, the number of owner-occupied households fell between 2011 and 2016; the overall home ownership rate has dropped to 67.6% from 69.7% during the five-year period.

Younger people are more likely to rent. Approximately two-thirds of the Dublin population aged 25 to 39 rent from a private landlord, while 26% within the same age segment own (with the remainder renting from a local authority). But more than half of the age cohort 40-54 own their homes, and up to 85% for those aged 55 and above.

Planning executive director Wesley Rothwell added: “Large build-to-rent schemes would not only satisfy investor appetite for scale but also fill the void in rental stock amid a growing population of students, young singles and couples without children.

“However, as minister Murphy has argued, other types of housing need to be incorporated to meet the demands of the diverse Irish population. There is no specific formula for increasing the housing supply, but it does require buy-in from the various stakeholders, including government, developers, investors, land and property owners, and ultimately the end-users.”

Household Credit

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has published its Household Credit Market Report for H2 2017, providing an up-to-date picture of developments in the household credit market in Ireland. Among its findings, the report records that:

Irish household debt continued to decline during Q1 2017 and is now 30 percent below the peak in Q3 2008. However, indebtedness remains high in a European context.

Mortgage credit for PDHs increased at an annual rate of 1.4 per cent in Q2 2017, while loans for Buy-to-Let purposes declined at an annual rate of -8.6 per cent.

Despite a gradual increase in the share of mortgaged household residential property transactions since 2014, the share of non-mortgaged household transactions remains significant, at just over a third in Q2 2017.

The average Standard or LTV variable rate for new PDH lending stood at 3.34 per cent in Q2 2017, while the average rate on fixed rate loans of 1 to 3 years stood at 3.24 per cent.

The overall value of mortgages in arrears of over 90 days past due remains on a downward trend, falling to €15.8bn in Q2 2017. This represents approximately 13.0 per cent of total mortgage balances.

The percentage of mortgages in negative equity continues to fall, standing at 11 per cent of PDH mortgages in Q2 2017.

In August 2017, 7 per cent of credit cards exceeded their credit limit, while 36 per cent had balances of between 75 and 100 per cent of their credit limits, a slight reduction when compared to August 2015.

Photo: Housing minister Eoghan Murphy (left) and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Royal Hospital’s social housing development at Beech Hill Terrace in Dublin. (Pix: Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie)