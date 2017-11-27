27 Nov 2017 | 09.36 am

The Cavan Innovation and Technology Centre (CITC) is next in line to join Vodafone and SIRO’s national Gigabit Hub initiative. The initiative provides 1 Gigabit broadband connection to qualifying business hubs free of charge for two years.

CITC, which encompasses Cavan Enterprise Centre, will become the fifth hub to receive the award. It joins the Ludgate Hub (Skibbereen), Tralee HQ (Tralee), Dundalk RDC (Dundalk IT) and The Mill (Drogheda), all of which have been connected to the SIRO fibre-optic network.

Launched earlier this year, the Vodafone/SIRO Gigabit Hub initiative will boost digital connectivity in 15 towns across Ireland.

CITC was established to promote innovation and technology support in the Cavan and border region. It provides local businesses with education, training, technology and facilities to support enterprise development and create economic growth, as well as providing a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs.

State agencies such as the Local Enterprise Office and IDA Ireland are co-located at CITC, with all support and training carried out by the LEO delivered at the centre. The hub currently accommodates 10 companies, which between them employ more than 310 people.

In 2015, SIRO selected Cavan as the first town to trial its fibre-to-the-building technology, connecting 300 homes in the Aughnaskerry and Rocklands estates. The Cavan network now extends to over 4,000 homes and businesses.

Liam O’Brien, director of strategy and external affairs in Vodafone Ireland, said that Gigabit connectivity is the starting point in the creation of a ‘Gigabit society’.

“[It] will offer employees a better work/life balance and allow them to pursue their careers in towns across Ireland without sacrificing their quality of life, rather than being forced to move to cities or abroad,” O’Brien explained.

Photo: (From left) Stephen O’Connor, SIRO; Liam O’Brien; Minister Heather Humphreys; and Monica Dhamale, Apridata (Pic Barry Cronin)