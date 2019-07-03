Cavan Digital Hub Connects To SIRO

03 Jul 2019 | 10.51 am

Cavan Digital Hub will be the latest co-working facility to become part of SIRO and Vodafone’s national Gigabit Hub programme when it opens next month, following investment of over €600,000.

Cavan Digital Hub will be the 13th Gigabit Hub connected through the initiative, which offers a 1 Gigabit broadband connection to qualifying business hubs free of charge for two years.

Cavan was the wholesale broadband operator’s original trial location in 2015. Cavan Digital Hub has now become the third centre in the town to be connected to the SIRO network, alongside the Centre for Social Gain and Cavan Innovation & Technology Centre.

Other SIRO-connected hubs include Ludgate Hub (Skibbereen), Tralee HQ (Tralee), Dundalk RDC (Dundalk), The Mill (Drogheda), Enterprise House (Carlow), New Work Junction (Carlow/Kilkenny/Wexford), The Landing Space (Sligo), Vision 85 Portlaoise and Irish Manufacturing Research (Mullingar).

Cavan Digital Hub tenants include including business intelligence and data analytics consultancy Apridata, cloud solutions company Glic Tech, and Cinnte Technologies, which provides IT services to SMEs and schools in the region. The hub has hot desks, private offices and meeting room facilities.

Regina Moran, Vodafone business director, commented: “The Gigabit Hub initiative is providing vital infrastructure at pace across the country and in doing so is helping promote rural Ireland as a place to do business.

“Through our commitment to improve rural connectivity by bringing high-speed broadband to hubs such as Cavan Digital Hub, we can try reverse commuting and urban migration trends and help increase productivity by allowing people to work closer to home. It will also create employment opportunities for the people of Cavan and surrounding communities and help to stimulate the local economy”.

Using the ESB network, SIRO delivers fibre optic cables to the building. This technology has no copper connections at any point to slow down the network and delivers 1 Gigabit speeds. SIRO is offered on an open-access basis to all telecoms retailers in Ireland, with 10 retailers offering connections to over 242,000 homes and businesses.

SIRO has formed partnerships with Vodafone, Digiweb, Sky, BT, Carnsore Broadband, Rocket Broadband, Kerry Broadband, eNet, Airwire and WestNet.

Photo (l-r): Vodafone’s Mark Shevlin, Leanne Connell, Marcella Rudden, and Sean Dervan of SIRO. (Pic: Adrian Donohoe)