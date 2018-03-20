Causeway Sensors Secures £1.2m Equity

20 Mar 2018 | 09.41 am

The Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund (NI) has led a £1.2m investment in Queens University spinout Causeway Sensors, in syndication with QUBIS and private investors.

Causeway Sensors’ solution addresses the global problem of antibiotic resistance. The company has developed a novel method of distinguishing between a viral and bacterial infection in a real-time point-of-care setting, enabling a reduction in the ineffective use of antibiotics for viral infections.

CEO Dr Bob Pollard commented: “Causeway Sensors recently took a strategic decision to focus its ground breaking technology on applications in the medical diagnostics market. This investment validates this new strategy and we look forward to growing our team, developing the technology and exploring new market opportunities.”

Kernel Capital partner Jayne Brady said: “Causeway’s applied research builds on Northern Ireland’s world class leadership in this domain, and they now have the capability to meet a global need in delivering an innovative and efficient point of care system.”

Causeway Sensors has also benefited from Invest Northern Ireland support for Research & Development. Other funding was secured from Innovate UK.

Photo (l-r): Jayne Brady, Dr Bob Pollard, William McCulla of Invest NI, and Odhran McNeilly of Bank of Ireland UK.