20 Jun 2018 | 02.12 pm

A new workspace venture by Causeway Asset Management is due to be launched in Centre House on Belfast’s Chichester Street.

The investment and asset management company said that the workspace initiative, called StepSpace, is aimed at fast-scaling tech firms and will be expanded to other locations in Belfast city centre. Causeway is investing £3m into the initiative.

StepSpace was developed to bridge the gap between co-working office space and traditional city centre offices. Eschewing long-term leases in favour of ongoing membership, it provides companies with private office space set around a communal core, as well as a range of operational and support services.

StepSpace manager Ann Trueman said: “StepSpace is user-led; we can convert a 10-desk office to a 15 or 20-desk office in the space of a weekend to meet the needs of our occupiers.

“The collaborative core at the heart of the venture gives our members all the benefits of a co-working space, combined with the privacy requirements of a scaling business. This approach allows our members to focus on their own business while also availing of a shared support ecosystem of other companies going through the same journey, at the same time, in the same space.

“Add to that the fact that there’s no long lease and that we provide a range of operational and business support, and StepSpace is unlike anything that Belfast has seen in the office market to date.”

Danielle Hanvey, asset manager with Causeway, added: “We have recognised the need within the Belfast office market for a more flexible, but still high quality office concept for scaling businesses.”

Causeway is rolling out its StepSpace venture across its portfolio and as part of the current redevelopment of 56,000 sq. ft. at Chichester House in the centre of Belfast.