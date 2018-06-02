First Dublin To Hong Kong Flight Takes Off

02 Jun 2018 | 12.31 pm

Cathay Pacific has commenced its new direct Dublin to Hong Kong service, with the inaugural flight departing at midday on June 2. The route is Dublin Airport’s first ever direct route to the Asia-Pacific region.

Cathay Pacific is operating the Dublin-Hong Kong service with an Airbus A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration. The service operates on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

In summer, the flight will depart Dublin at 11.55am, arriving in Hong Kong at 07.05. The return flight will depart Hong Kong at 00.50, arriving in Dublin at 06.45. In winter, the flight will depart Dublin at 11.00am, arriving in Hong Kong at 07.30. The return flight will depart Hong Kong at 00.15 and arrive in Dublin at 05.30 (all times local, Hong Kong time is seven hours ahead of Dublin).

A return fare ex Dublin from Monday June 18 to Saturday June 23 is currently priced at €961.61. A Premium Economy fare for the same dates costs €2,106.61, and a Business Class fare for the same dates is priced at €4,928.80. The flight duration between the two cities is 12 hours.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison commented: “Today is the result of collaboration of many years work with a wide range of other bodies such as Irish Embassy in China, the Consulate in Hong Kong, our colleagues at Tourism Ireland and other key stakeholders such as IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and Bord Bia.

“Trade between Ireland and China is worth more than €8 billion per annum and almost 100 Irish firms have operations in China, employing a total of 100,000 people there. With an estimated 4,000 Irish people living in Hong Kong and about 40,000 people per year travelling between our two cities, I have no doubt this new route will be popular for business and leisure travellers. We will work closely with Cathay Pacific to market the new route.”

Cathay Pacific, which is part of the oneworld alliance, has flights to 197 destinations in 48 countries and territories and operates a fleet of 144 aircraft. Its short-haul subsidiary Cathay Dragon flies to 56 destinations in mainland China and other Asian countries.

Photo: Cathay Pacific flight attendants Christine Wang and Winnie Phan