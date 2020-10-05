Catch-22 For English Language Schools

05 Oct 2020 | 02.47 pm

English language schools in Ireland are threatening legal action against the state over plans to force them to return to full-time, in-person teaching by October 12.

Progressive College Network (PCN), the representative body for a number of English language schools, is considering the legal recourse amid mounting concern over rising Covid-19 cases and possible further lockdown measures.

PCN said that it fails to see how a Department of Further and Higher Education directive to third-level universities to deliver online or blended content is consistent with the new demand that English language education providers return to the classroom in the next week.

The justice department contacted ELE schools in September, confirming that English language students must return to in-person classes 15 hours per week by October 12, in order to fulfil visa requirements. However, PCN is urging the justice and education departments to reconsider, as the health and safety of students and teachers remains its top priority.

PCN is instead highlighting the benefits of blending learning, comprising online and face-to-face lessons, as the safer and more appropriate method of learning. The network added that surveys of its students found that three-quarters of them would prefer to remain learning online.

Progressive College Network has also highlighted that a reduction in class sizes may be necessary to comply with social distancing in some schools, while others would likely have hundreds of students within a single building.

The network also pointed out that any reductions in student number would inevitably lead to refunds for students unable to complete their studies. No additional funding has been made available to ELE schools to facilitate reopening and ensure the safety of teachers and students.

“It seems an obvious contradiction that English language schools are being forced to reopen while universities are asked to remain online – and it’s putting our teachers and students at great risk,” said David Russell, chairman of PCN.

“The Department of Justice is making a grave error of judgement in ordering ELE schools to reopen by October 12, even as case numbers are continuing to rise and after NPHET has recommended level five restrictions for the whole country.

“It’s frankly incredible that these demands are being placed on the ELE sector at such short notice, and with little regard for the safety of students, teachers and the wider public.

“This doublespeak on the issue – urging ELE schools to return to classes but allowing universities to adopt blended approaches – goes completely against public health advice to limit social contacts wherever possible.”

The Progressive College Network was formed in 2015, to provide an alternate representative body for the private college community in Ireland. Currently, it represents over 300 staff members and is responsible for teaching in excess of 3,500 international students annually.