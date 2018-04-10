10 Apr 2018 | 07.48 am

The majority of Irish consumers are borrowing or dipping into their savings to pay for essential household bills, a survey commissioned by Switcher.ie has found.

The research found that, through 2017, fewer than four in ten Irish people were able to cover the cost household bills such as rent, mortgage, insurance, energy and broadband, through their regular income alone.

Switcher.ie is an independent price comparison and switching site, focusing on assessing gas, electricity, home broadband and digital television prices. It recently commissioned the survey from iReach, which interviewed more than 1,000 Irish adults online.

According to the survey 62% of Irish people resorted to using credit or their savings to pay basic household bills in 2017. In order to make ends meet, one in four (26%) used a credit card, while 16% used an overdraft, 12% borrowed money from family and friends, and 8% used a bank loan.

One-fifth of Irish consumers (17%) also said that they were worried about the debt they’ve found themselves in as a result of paying day-to-day living costs and household bills.

Motor insurance is the biggest cause of worry, with almost half (49%) of those surveyed for Switcher.ie saying that their motor insurance bill puts them under pressure.

Additionally, 43% of respondents said that their rent or mortgage payments cause them financial stress, followed by motor tax (40%) and health insurance (36%). One-third of people (34%) admit that paying their electricity bills puts them under pressure.

Meanwhile, other household essentials, such as broadband/internet (32%), property tax (32%) and paid TV services (31%) are also putting a strain on household finances.

Commenting on the findings, Eoin Clarke, managing director of Switcher.ie, said that scraping together money and stressing about living costs are a daily fact of life for many.

“Relying on borrowing or savings to see each month through might seem like an easy or quick fix, but it can bring long-term pain and, if at all possible, should always be the last resort.

“The fact is that many of us stick with the same providers for years and years, automatically renewing our policies and contracts. As a result, we often end up paying far more than we need to for these essentials.”