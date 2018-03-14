Case Study: 3M In An Investment Management Company

14 Mar 2018 | 09.52 am

Privacy filters from 3M help to protect proprietary information within an investment management Company that recently switched to an open floor plan within their offices

Business Case

Visual privacy concerns increased recently within the investment management company due to the change of the office floor plan to an open design that removed cubicles and eliminated individual offices. The purpose of the open floor plan is to create greater transparency, collaboration and productivity among all employees.

While a positive change in company culture was observed, the chief information security officer (CISO) noted: “The compliance office saw big problems. A lot of data now is in the open and it became apparent that this unintended consequence made privacy risks more real.”

Within this open floor plan, the data is being accessed by money managers, business analysts and brokers who all have legitimate needs to access detailed customer account data. Administrative personnel also are entrusted with access to sensitive and confidential information.

These types of data include:

Customer account information

Trading transaction

Tax records and IDs

Contact information

Estate planning documents

The investment management company’s CISO pointed out that the ability of employees to more easily see this type of data with the new floor plan hampered employee productivity, because it made employees more conscious of what their co-workers were able to access just by walking by their work space. As a result, projects took longer to complete because computer screens had to be frequently cleared when co-workers were in close proximity.

The Solution

While use of the privacy filter is not mandatory for all employees at this time, the company has completed assessment of those employees with privileged access. These employees are required to use 3M Privacy Filters and other privacy products in the office and when travelling on business.

The Benefits

According to the CISO: “The use of privacy filters in the office has put employees more at ease that their co-workers and visitors to the office will not put customer information at risk.” With the open floor plan trend only growing in popularity, using privacy filters not only protects proprietary information but also ensures that employees are able to perform their jobs with confidence in any location.

