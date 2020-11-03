Carson McDowell Strengthens Healthcare Team

03 Nov 2020 | 12.23 pm

Healthcare lawyer Sinead Keavey has joined Carson McDowell as a partner and will also head the law firm’s Dublin office.

Keavey joins the Belfast-based law firm from William Fry, where she was a partner in its litigation and dispute resolution department.

Her core practice there involved defending clinical negligence claims brought against consultants and general practitioners, and representing healthcare professionals before the Irish Medical Council.

Head of clinical claims Jacqueline McAleese said: “We have one of the largest healthcare teams on the island of Ireland and we continue to expand in response to the growing demand for medical indemnity legal expertise in Dublin and Belfast. Sinead’s appointment is a signal of our intent in the market.”

Keavey (pictured) added: “ Healthcare continues to be a growth area, and I look forward to working with the firm’s clients and sharing our expertise to help them address the challenges they face. The firm has a reputation for an innovative and robust approach to managing clinical negligence claims in Ireland and I hope that I can enhance that reputation further.”

Carson McDowell has c.110 solicitors and 180 staff in its offices in Belfast and Dublin and is the largest independent law firm in Northern Ireland. It opened its Dublin office in 2016 and moved into new offices in Windsor Place last year.