Carrolls Irish Gifts Ramps Up Online Presence

22 Oct 2020 | 12.29 pm

Carrolls Irish Gifts has partnered with a UK e-commerce specialist for a new website intended to ramp up online sales.

The gifts and novelties company selected Tryzens to develop its new digital platform, which leverages Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Tryzens counts Cotton On Group, Sweaty Betty, Liberty London and TM Lewin among its clients.

Carrolls’ high street retail activities have been impacted by Covid lockdowns and the collapse in tourist visitors to Ireland.

Carrolls head of marketing Brian Howe said: “By leveraging Tryzens’ Spark solution we’ve been able to take advantage of a significant range of out-of-the-box features and functionality of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, and additional features provided by Tryzens, to improve the way that customers can interact with our products and experience them in the best way possible.”

The site has integrated Google Shopping, multiple payment and tax services, and powerful analytics to propel growth, according to Tryzens.

Tryzens chief executive Andy Burton added: “In this challenging world of rolling lockdowns across different markets, having a highly effective online store is critical to sustaining and driving success. By delivering the new sites through our Spark B2C accelerator we have helped reduce the barriers to digital transformation, reducing cost to implement, time to market and easing complexity of adoption.”

Photo: Carrolls Irish Gifts managing director Peter Hyland and Rachel McCann of Eau-Lovely. (Pic: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland)