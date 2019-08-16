Carraig Donn Picks Castlebar For Logistics Centre

16 Aug 2019 | 11.04 am

Carraig Donn, the Westport based retailer of fashion, jewellery and giftware, has announced plans to develop a logistics warehouse in Castlebar.

The company, which currently operates 40 outlets across Ireland, is also opening a shop in Mayo’s largest town in September. The retailer says the investment will create 40 jobs over a two-year period.

Managing Director Pat Hughes said: “This expansion is required to service the logistical demands of carraigdonn.com. The new warehouse will also serve as the primary logistics centre for our nationwide network of stores. We are also thrilled to be opening a second outlet in Mayo to complement our existing store at Bridge Street in Westport.”

Peter Hynes, chief executive of Mayo County Council, described the company’s investment in a 30,000 sq. ft logistics and warehousing centre at Moneen as a significant vote of confidence in the county.

“Carraig Donn has been a valued employer in Westport for more than fifty years, and this expansion into Castlebar is very real and positive indicator for the future of the Westport/Castlebar cluster, as the two towns move ever closer together in terms of economic activity,” said Hynes

John Magee, Head of Mayo Enterprise, added: “The creation of forty new jobs and the investment in two premises in Castlebar by Carraig Donn reinforces the message which we continuously promote – that Mayo is a very positive and productive location for enterprise and for investment.”