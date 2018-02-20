20 Feb 2018 | 09.46 am

Carolan Lennon has been announced as the new CEO of telco firm eir. She will replace Richard Moat at the helm, concluding his four-year stint as CEO.

Lennon (pictured) will officially take up her role once eir’s new owners complete their takeover of the firm. A consortium led by NJJ Telecom Europe is taking a majority shareholding in eir, in a move due to be completed in the first half of 2018.

Carolan Lennon joined eir in 2010 and is currently the managing director of eir’s networks and wholesale division, open eir. Prior to joining eir, she held senior roles in Vodafone Ireland.

Lennon holds a number of non-executive directorships, including roles in AIB and the Irish Management Institute. She said that she is excited to be leading eir into what is an exciting time for the company.

“My priority and ambition is to work closely with the new owners on a strategic level to achieve one objective for eir – to provide the best mobile and broadband network to every household and business across Ireland,” Lennon added.

It was also announced that David McRedmond will take up the position of non-executive chairman of eir. He is CEO of An Post and will take over as chair of eir’s board from Carl Leaver. McRedmond (pictured below) is a former CEO of TV3; he also held senior management roles in eir’s former instantiation, Eircom.

“The potential for eir to exceed Irish people’s expectations for connectivity can now be delivered through its ownership by NJJ, pure play telco investors, and a management team focused on delivery,” said McRedmond.

In December 2017, a consortium led by NJJ Telecom Europe, part of NJJ Group, the private investment firm of telecoms investor and operator Xavier Niel, agreed to acquire a majority stake in eir.