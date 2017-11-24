24 Nov 2017 | 09.58 am

Carne, which provides back office services for listed funds, is to create 50 jobs in Kilkenny in expectation of wining business from UK fund managers.

The Enterprise-Ireland-backed firm is planning to establish a new regulatory technology, development and operations centre of excellence. Posts to be filled will include management and graduate positions in compliance, risk management, technology and operations.

Founded in 2004 by John Donohoe, Carne currently employs 150 people. The company has nine offices, located in Ireland, the US, Luxembourg and the UK. “The independent fund management solutions business is growing, fuelled by a combination of factors, such as cost pressures in the asset management industry, growing regulation and demand for greater oversight,” said Donohoe.

“Most notably, as Brexit approaches UK asset managers will need to make alternative arrangements to future-proof the management of their EU products. This presents opportunity for Ireland and Carne is scaling up in part to ensure it is sufficiently prepared to meet market demands dictated by Brexit.”

Separately, digital marketing firm Altitude Internet is to expand its Dublin presence, with plans to double its workforce to 16 through 2018. The UK firm opened a Dublin office in 2016, based in Northwood Business Campus.

Altitude Internet provides marketing, web design and other digital services. The Dublin office expansion will see the company add to its SEO and paid search technical teams.

Photo: (From left) John Donohoe; minister of state John Paul Phelan; Yvonne Connolly, Carne; ministers of state Michael D’Arcy and Pat Breen (Pic Robbie Reynolds)