US Private Equity Firm Takes Control At Netwatch

24 Apr 2018 | 10.14 am

Carlow-based visual monitoring company Netwatch has inked a deal that will see Netwatch and three peer companies in America and the UK combine as the Netwatch Group. The marriage broker is US private equity player The Riverside Company.

The other three companies are NMC and CalAtlantic in the US and Onwatch Multifire in Britain.

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on making control and non-control investments in growing businesses valued at up to $400m. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has invested in more than 520 transactions and its international portfolio includes more than 80 companies.

The group chairman will be Samir Samhouri, founder of Xtralis, while Netwatch co-founder David Walsh will be chief executive. The group will headquartered in Carlow.

Walsh commented: “The combined strengths of NMC, CalAtlantic, Onwatch Multifire and Netwatch, all leaders in their respective geographies, means that we can immediately deliver industry-leading proprietary technologies in proactive visual monitoring to hundreds of thousands of clients who rely on us to protect lives, assets and business operations.

“Netwatch Group will specialise in providing risk management, business continuity, security and life safety services to clients across the world. We have ambitious growth plans to expand our global footprint which we will achieve through organic growth and further acquisitions.”

Netwatch Ireland Ltd had turnover of €9.8m in 2016, up from €8.7m the year before, and booked an operating loss of €1.8m. The operating loss in 2015 was €5m. Year-end liabilities in December 2016 amounted to €8.4m and year-end balance sheet cash was under €50,000

Photo: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (centre) with David Walsh (left) and Martin Scott of The Riverside Company. (Pic: Conor McCabe Photography)