Career Zoo Moves To Dogpatch Labs

05 Apr 2018 | 09.52 am

This year’s Career Zoo will take place on Saturday April 7 at the CHQ Building and Dogpatch Labs in Dublin’s North Docklands, with Irish and international companies looking to attract candidates to join their ranks.

The most in-demand candidates at event are experienced professionals in software, data, security, fintech and development, but there will also be a focus on the biotech and finance sectors. The recruitment fair begins at 10am and concludes at 4.30pm.

A recent survey by Career Zoo found that flexible work options, salary and career development opportunities are the most important factors for candidates when looking for a new job. The survey also showed that good work/life balance, appreciation for good work and generous levels of paid annual leave are the most important factors in creating a positive working environment for employees.

Director Jackie Slattery (pictured) said: “With Ireland close to full employment, the power is all in the candidates’ hands and so companies have to adapt. Career Zoo is helping to connect professional jobseekers and companies in a smarter way through networking with their tech peers, speaker sessions on the latest industry projects and helping candidates learn about a company’s culture and people.”

Employers will be able to digitally exchange vital information with candidates, including CVs and LinkedIn profiles, using the latest event networking technology. The event is sponsored by JP Morgan, SAP and Amgen.

Participating employers include JP Morgan, SAP, Amgen, Abbott, Airtel, Aspira, Autodesk, Bearing Point, Bentley Systems, Cardinal Healthcare, Eaton, Grifols, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Mylan, nearForm, Ocuco, PayPal, Safefood 360, SIG, State Street, Takeda, Twilio, Version 1 and Wachsman.

Dogpatch Labs, the startup hub which is home to more than 45 tech companies, will also be represented on the day, and those who wish to attend Career Zoo can register here.