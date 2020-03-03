Cardboard TopClip Replaces Plastic Shrink Wrap

03 Mar 2020 | 10.35 am

Dutch brewer Royal Grolsch is replacing plastic shrink wrap on can multi-packs with Smurfit Kappa’s TopClip product.

Grolsch estimates the move will remove 100,000 kilos of plastic annually from its packaging, equivalent to c.4 million plastic bags.

Joost Nawijn at Grolsch commented: “Replacing the current plastic shrink wrap around the cans with the new TopClip packaging ensures a CO 2 reduction of 36% compared to new plastic shrink wrap, and 16% compared to recycled plastic shrink wrap. The total so-called eco costs are even halved.”

Arco Berkenbosch, Smurfit Kappa VP of Innovation & Development, added: “We can’t wait to see this breakthrough solution in the hands of the consumers. TopClip has generated significant interest since we launched it at Smurfit Kappa’s global Better Planet Packaging Day last November.

Smurfit Kappa’s TopClip product will make its debut this month in a selection of supermarkets in the Netherlands.