Capita To Handle Utility Debt Collection

29 Jan 2019 | 02.30 pm

Capita Customer Solutions has agreed a three-year contract worth c. €12m with Electric Ireland for credit control and collection services. The contract has a provision for a four-year extension.

Capita will be providing an inbound and outbound operations centre for Electric Ireland, as well as the supporting back office activities from the head office in Cork and a satellite operation in Sligo.

Capita said the new business will create 80 jobs and makes the company the leading provider of such services in the sector.

Cork TD and Tánaiste Simon Coveney (pictured, centre) commented: “Devising personalised solutions for customers in difficult situations requires creativity as well as empathy, and I think the fact that Electric Ireland and Capita are focused on delivering a compassionate customer service is to be commended.”

Marguerite Sayers, executive director, Electric Ireland, said: “In order to assist our customers with the management of their energy bills we offer multiple payment channels, Pay as You Go meters and the option of flexible payment arrangements to suit individual financial situations.”

Capita CEO Jon Lewis added: “When a customer is late in paying for their energy, we understand it can be a challenging experience, which is why we find the solution that is right for them.

“We are working to make sure customers do not build up what can become unmanageable debts and look to deploy debt avoidance strategies to prevent such situations occurring in the first place.”

Capita Customer Solutions employs 650 people in its operations in Clonakilty, Cork city and Sligo. The company was originally set up as SouthWestern in 1996 before being acquired by Capita in 2014.