Capaltec Uses Laser To Measure Horse Height

10 Oct 2019 | 11.59 am

Belfast company Capaltec has launched the world’s first handheld laser device to measure the height of horses at the Horse of the Year Show in Birmingham.

The HeightLight equine measuring device is the brainchild of Capaltec founder Michael Grace, a Tipperary pony breeder frustrated by the analogue technology of measuring sticks and tapes used in the business.

Setting up Capaltec in Belfast, the founders have had cash support from state agency Invest NI has well as private investment over the five years it took to develop the technology.

Capaltec chief executive Robert Park said: “It may seem like a simple idea but this type of innovation has never been utilised for height measurement until now, and we’re already seeing huge demand for this product through our pre-sales.

“This is just the beginning of our journey with HeightLight, as this type of technology can be utilised for so many other industries such as medical, construction or DIY.”

The €220 device was designed to bring accuracy and dependability to measuring horses and ponies for passports, competition and sale. Park said it provides “total precision measurement” by combining triangulation technology with proven mathematical theory.

“For too long, the industry has depended on inaccurate measurements for equine purchasing or competition,” Park added. “Whereas approaching a horse or pony with a measuring stick or hand-measurements can result in an adverse reaction, the compact handheld HeightLight provides the means to measure without distress,” he added.

Traditionally, the height of a horse or pony is expressed in ‘hands’, roughly the span of the average human hand and the equivalent of ten centimetres.

HeightLight runs on two AA batteries and comes in its own carry-case, complete with wrist lanyard and even a mini-screwdriver. Capaltec is taking advance orders via its website here.

Photo: Robert Park with daughter Mollie Park