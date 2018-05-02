Cantor Fitzgerald To Acquire Merrion Capital

02 May 2018 | 05.35 pm

Cantor Fitzgerald has agreed a deal to buy rival Merrion Capital, subject to Central Bank of Ireland consent.

In a statement Merrion said that given the trend for consolidation in financial services globally, driven by regulatory and other factors, the business will be better positioned to serve its private, institutional and corporate clients in the longer term as part of a larger international group.

Established in 1999, Merrion Capital has three main operating businesses: Merrion Stockbrokers, which is involved in wealth management; Merrion Investment Managers, a pensions and investment fund management operation; and Merrion Corporate Finance, an advisory business.

“Ensuring continuity of the Merrion team, strategy, and our client focussed philosophy, was an important factor in our decision to join Cantor and will help us build scale and deepen our product offering for existing clients in all areas of our business” said Merrion Capital CEO Pat O’Neill.

“The values, strategies, and approaches of both firms are similar, and the transaction will undoubtedly prove beneficial to both firms and their clients. We are excited to join a world-class firm like Cantor Fitzgerald, which continues to see considerable growth globally as well as in Ireland.”

Consideration for the deal was not disclosed, with press speculation centering on consideration of €14m to €18m contingent on earnouts.

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Ronan Reid commented: “The addition of Merrion’s very experienced and respected personnel to our own Wealth Management, Debt and Corporate Finance teams, together with Merrion Investment Managers, the excellent standalone Investment Management division, will create one of the largest financial services firms in Ireland.”

Cantor Fitzgerald employs 145 people in Ireland while Merrion Capital, established in 1999, has 80 staff, and the combine will have annual turnover of circa €40m. The deal announcement made no mention of redundancies.

Cantor Fitzgerald is a leading global financial services group with circa 7,000 institutional clients around the world. Cantor entered the Irish market in 2012 with the purchase of Dolmen Securities.