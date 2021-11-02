Cantec Expands With InShip Acquisition

02 Nov 2021 | 09.34 am

Cantec Group has announced its acquisition of InShip, an accounts payable automation solutions company.

Founded in 2016 by Adrian Kelehan, InShip specializes in the development of plug-in solutions for accounting and enterprise resource planning for white label partners and end users.

Its solutions are designed to automate a number of manual tasks in the accounts payable process and can integrate with industry-leading software packages, including Sage, Xero and QuickBooks.

Cantec CEO Greg Tuohy said the acquisition will help the company to achieve its plan of international expansion in 2022.

“The InShip team of eight experienced developers, and additional sales and financial experts will augment the existing team within the three Cantec group companies of Docutec, SmartOffice Automation and Promotive.”

“We are very much looking forward to working with Adrian Kelehan who has been appointed to the board of directors at Cantec Group as part of this acquisition,” said Tuohy.

According to Tuohy, over the past 18 months Cantec Group has increased headcount from 39 to 52 people, and has a target of 100 employees by 2025.

The company recently appointed Éadaoin Carrick as executive chairwoman.

In 1994, Shay Tuohy and his wife Gráinne founded Cantec in conjunction with Canon in Waterford. Greg Tuohy joined the family business in 1995.

Photo (l-r): Cantec Group’s Dara Madden, Greg Tuohy, Éadaoin Carrick and Adrian Kelehan.